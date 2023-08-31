HamberMenu
Karnataka Minister to prepare list of BJP workers who applied for guarantee schemes after criticising Congress government

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said BJP workers were among the first to apply for Gruha Lakshmi and other schemes

August 31, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa (centre) launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Shivamogga, Karnataka on August 30, 2023.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa (centre) launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Shivamogga, Karnataka on August 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa plans to prepare a list of BJP workers who applied for benefits of the guarantee schemes launched by the Congress government in Karnataka.

In an interaction with mediapersons in Shivamogga on August 31, Madhu Bangarappa said BJP workers were among the first to apply for Gruha Lakshmi and other schemes. “BJP workers made all sorts of comments about our schemes. We will not keep quiet. I will prepare a list of BJP workers who applied for these schemes,” he said.

On textbook revision, the Minister said the BJP had revised the books as per their wishes, which necessitated a relook. “We have set it right now. This was necessary in the interest of students. Only the BJP people are opposing it,” he said.

The people of Karnataka have taught BJP leaders a lesson in the Assembly elections. “If they continue to make such comments, their strength in the Assembly will come down further. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made State BJP leaders stand behind barricades during his recent visit to Bengaluru. In future, he will make them stand further away,” he said.

The Minister said that he had certain plans to improve government schools in rural areas. “The government is seeking CSR funds for the development of schools. There is a misconception about seeking help from private education institutions to develop government schools. There is no need to worry about private institutions adopting government schools,” he said.

