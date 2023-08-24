HamberMenu
Karnataka Minister tells officials to prioritise filling of tanks, lakes

August 24, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology N.S. Boseraju directed officials on Thursday to prioritise the filling of tanks and lakes, as well as the construction of barrages, in the interest of people and farmers.

He obtained the progress made in the Departments of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Recharge and directed the officials to have a time-bound action plan to remove obstacles and complete the pending works at the earliest. He also emphasised taking up farmer-friendly projects such as the construction of barrages and filling up tanks and lakes.

Mr. Boseraju also directed that the officials submit a monthly progress report to the Ministry and to the department secretary. He also directed the Chief Engineers to hold regular review meetings at the taluk level and to visit the project site on a regular basis.

