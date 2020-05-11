Karnataka Minister Sudhakar interacts with Kerala Health Minister

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday had a videoconference meeting with Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja and discussed the control and treatment practises adopted to fight COVID-19 in both States.

During the course of the conversation, which went on for more than 50 minutes, the two Ministers discussed in detail the steps adopted for tracing, testing and treatment of the disease, the outcomes, and the measures to be taken to address the challenges following the ease of lockdown. They agreed to have regular dialogue to share information on disease control and quality treatment of patients.

Explaining the steps taken in Kerala, Ms. Shailaja said that soon after some students returned from Wuhan, Kerala took proper precautions to prevent spread of the virus. “Kerala is equipped with health facilities at the taluk level and it became easier for us to quarantine the infected and treat them at the various levels. This reduced the mortality rate in Kerala,” she said.

She also said the population density in Kerala was sparse compared to Karnataka. “Along with the Health Department staff, ASHAs are helping in breaking the chain of infection. With help from the CCB police, the State has initiated stringent measures to ensure social distancing,” she said.

Ms. Shailaja admitted that it was a challenge now to tackle the migrant workers from other States and abroad who have registered to return after the lockdown. “Many of those who recently arrived from Chennai have tested positive,” she said.

Appreciating Karnataka’s measures to provide better treatment, she congratulated the State’s technology- and expert-based treatment system. She also commended Karnataka for conducting more than 5,500 tests a day, with 35 labs set up across the State.

Appeal to Centre

The Ministers also discussed the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines on treatment of pregnant and elderly citizens and the dilemma faced. They decided that an appeal should be made to the Centre for guidance on uniform measures on such issues.

Various other issues such as methods of quarantine, testing and treatment of patients with respiratory ailments, cooperation of private medical colleges, and quarantine of international passengers were also discussed.