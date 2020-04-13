Karnataka Minister Sudhakar in soup over swimming pool photo

The Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar, who is at the forefront of COVID-19 operations in Karnataka, drew flak from the Opposition that sought his resignation after he posted a photo of himself in a swimming pool with his children on Twitter.

“After a long time joined my children for swimming hope maintaining social distance here also...haha,” he tweeted with a photograph. He, however, did not mention where and when the photograph was taken. He deleted the tweet after facing flak.

Dr. Sudhakar represents Chikkaballapur constituency, and was taken into the cabinet recently after he won the bypolls on BJP ticket following his resignation from Congress. He, along with 16 others, who had resigned from Congress and JD(S), was responsible for the fall of the coalition government last year.

After the COVID-19 crisis erupted, he was often accused of not having coordination with Health Minister B. Sriramulu as both differed both on the floor of the legislature as well as outside the Houses.

The tweet was criticised by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, who tweeted: “When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the Corona in charge Minister Dr. Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool. It’s a matter of moral and ethical standards. He must resign out of his own accord and chief minister should sack him from the cabinet.”