September 02, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka plans on building an interactive and seamless communication system to facilitate effective grievance redressal, to cut corruption, to streamline the day-to-day activities of Panchyat Raj institutions, and ensure transparency and quick delivery of various services across the State.

As a pilot project, Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT, BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), has set up Kalaburagi Connect, an interactive portal on which citizens can post all their grievances, reach out and interact with the Minister, who is also in charge of the district, without an intermediary.

How citizens can reach out to Minister

Citizens would be able to access this system via WhatsApp, email or through scanning a QR code, and reach out to the Minister directly. They can write, upload data or images about their unpleasant experiences, including demand for bribe at any zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat or gram panchayat, utility office or any other government office.

“We are trying to bring technology intervention in Panchayat Raj for better performance of panchayats, better access of services to the people, and better delivery to the people. The idea is to leverage technology to streamline the grievance redressal system,” the Minister told The Hindu. Around 35 government departments in Kalaburagi are integrated with this system.

“This system will function as a one-stop solution. I will get a daily update from the district, which will say which department did what on that day. All complaints and grievances will be posted on a dashboard. It could be something about water contamination, or an issue involving corruption, or any other grievance,’‘ he said

This is expected to establish a model for other such systems. “Hassle-free and corruption-free citizen services should become a culture in Karnataka. This is a replicable platform. We will see how this is working in Kalaburagi over a period of one month.”

Panchatantra 2 is undergoing beta testing

RDPR Department is currently in the process of beta testing Panchatantra 2, a digital platform for better and transparent governance in Panchayat Raj Institutions.

“Panchatantra 2 comes with a great level of competency. Hundreds of features are currently being tested. This will address most of the issues encountered by citizens at panchayat raj institutions today,’‘ the Minister explained.

Minutes of all gram panchayat meetings would be uploaded immediately on this platform. Tax collections will be electronically documented and mapped. The system would track the attendance of government officials. A geo-fencing application would track their movement, and salaries would be paid based on attendance and performance data captured by Panchatantra 2.

Bapuji Seva Kendra being upgraded

Mr. Kharge said his ministry is upgrading Bapuji Seva Kendras, a unique initiative undertaken by the RDPR Department to help rural citizens. “Around 40% of citizens enrolled for Gruha Jyothi, and around 1 crore women registered for Gruha Lakshmi schemes at Bapuji Seva Kendras,” he added.

