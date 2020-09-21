Karnataka Minister says government will strengthen narcotics Act

Bengaluru

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J. Madhuswamy on Monday said the government has requested the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and the Advocate General to prepare a draft to further strengthen the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The government is considering abetment and provocation to commit crime under the ambit of the law, he said. The government is awaiting the draft from both the NLSIU and the Advocate General, following which appropriate action will be taken, the Minister told the Legislative Council. He was responding to a suggestion by BJP member Bharathi Shetty to appoint a committee comprising retired judges and advocates to study the existing law and suggest ways to strengthen it.

Earlier, referring to the ongoing police investigation into the supply and consumption of drugs, Ms. Shetty said that while the laws have to be made more stringent, action must also be initiated against whoever is found guilty.

