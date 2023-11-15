HamberMenu
Karnataka Minister Rajanna appeals to youth to join the cooperative movement

The Minister said the cooperative sector could contribute to the country’s economic growth and realise the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy

November 15, 2023 06:58 am | Updated 06:58 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna has appealed to the youth to join hands with the cooperative movement and enrich the sector with their innovative ideas and technology.

Speaking after inaugurating the All India Cooperative Week in Shivamogga on November 14, Mr. Rajanna said the youth had remained out of the cooperative movement. They should develop an interest in the field and join. “Many times I have stated that I may give up my membership in the assembly but will never quit the cooperative sector. It is because the cooperative field offers me more opportunities to help the needy than any other field”, he said.

The Minister said the cooperative sector could contribute to the country’s economic growth and realise the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy. “We are celebrating All India Cooperative Week on November 14, the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country. During his rule, he strengthened the cooperative sector”, he said.

Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, said that the farming community had benefited from the cooperative sector. The cooperative institutions kept money flowing into the rural economy.

Chamundeshwari MLA and former minister G.T. Deve Gowda, who is also president of the Karnataka State Cooperative Federation, Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, Shivamogga DCC Bank president R.M. Manjunath Gowda and officers were present at the programme.

