Karnataka Minister proposes green cess on water bills

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has made a proposal to levy a green cess on water bills for cities that receive water from rivers originating in the Western Ghats.

In a note to the Principal Secretary, Department of Forests, Environment and Biology, Mr. Khandre said that the Western Ghats are the source of many rivers, including the Tunga, Bhadra, Cauvery, Kabini, Hemavati, Krishna, Malaprabha, and Ghataprabha, which supply water to various cities and towns across Karnataka.

“As these rivers are essential to meeting the water needs of the State, protecting the Western Ghats is crucial to ensure that these rivers continue to flow abundantly in the future,” Mr. Khandre wrote.

The Western Ghats play a vital role in holding back monsoon winds, contributing to widespread rainfall across India.

“A conservation fund could be established by adding a small green cess of just a few rupees to water bills in cities and towns receiving water from these rivers. This fund could be used to support forest development, promote tree cultivation, and purchase agricultural land near forests from willing farmers, contributing to the protection of the Western Ghats,” he added.

This fund could also be utilised for installing railway barricades to protect forests and control human-wildlife conflicts. He has directed senior officials to submit a proposal for this initiative.

“If consumers pay just ₹2 or ₹3 extra along with their water bill, they will become more aware of environmental conservation and the importance of the Western Ghats. The funds collected will not be used for any other purpose,” the Minister said.

