 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Minister proposes green cess on water bills

This money could be used to protect the Western Ghats where most rivers catering to the needs of the people of Karnataka originate

Published - November 15, 2024 10:38 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Western Ghats at Sakleshpur in Hassan district of Karnataka. Most rivers catering to the needs of the people of Karnataka originate in the Western Ghats.

A view of the Western Ghats at Sakleshpur in Hassan district of Karnataka. Most rivers catering to the needs of the people of Karnataka originate in the Western Ghats. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has made a proposal to levy a green cess on water bills for cities that receive water from rivers originating in the Western Ghats.

In a note to the Principal Secretary, Department of Forests, Environment and Biology, Mr. Khandre said that the Western Ghats are the source of many rivers, including the Tunga, Bhadra, Cauvery, Kabini, Hemavati, Krishna, Malaprabha, and Ghataprabha, which supply water to various cities and towns across Karnataka.

“As these rivers are essential to meeting the water needs of the State, protecting the Western Ghats is crucial to ensure that these rivers continue to flow abundantly in the future,” Mr. Khandre wrote.

The Western Ghats play a vital role in holding back monsoon winds, contributing to widespread rainfall across India.

“A conservation fund could be established by adding a small green cess of just a few rupees to water bills in cities and towns receiving water from these rivers. This fund could be used to support forest development, promote tree cultivation, and purchase agricultural land near forests from willing farmers, contributing to the protection of the Western Ghats,” he added.

This fund could also be utilised for installing railway barricades to protect forests and control human-wildlife conflicts. He has directed senior officials to submit a proposal for this initiative.

“If consumers pay just ₹2 or ₹3 extra along with their water bill, they will become more aware of environmental conservation and the importance of the Western Ghats. The funds collected will not be used for any other purpose,” the Minister said.

Published - November 15, 2024 10:38 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / community water management / rivers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.