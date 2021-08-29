Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani faces embarrassing moments

KALABURAGI

29 August 2021 06:11 IST

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani was in for an embarrassment at the BJP’s event to release the election manifesto in Kalaburagi city on Saturday, when he failed to list a single project that has been sanctioned to the district during the present BJP-led Union government’s tenure.

When asked about the withdrawal of nearly six to seven projects proposed by the former UPA government for Kalaburagi and Kalyana Karnataka, the Minister tried to defend by stating that the BJP government has earmarked ₹500 crore for the Anubhava Mantapa project that will be established on 7.5 acres of land at Basavakalyan in Bidar district.

The Minister also tendered an apology for hurting the sentiments of the farmers of the Kalaburagi district by calling them ‘lazy’ recently.

BJP ‘s Karnataka unit vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana, State general secretary N Ravikumar and others were present. (eom)