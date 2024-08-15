Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa said the families that settled in forest areas in Karnataka for a long time would not be evicted.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Independence Day programme in Shivamogga on August 15, the Minister said officers of the Forest Department had been instructed not to evict families settled in forest areas.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa, who is also minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said the government of Karnataka had taken steps to safeguard the interests of families displaced due to Sharavathi hydel power project, and other projects. The State Government had constituted a panel of senior advocates to handle the case in the Supreme Court related to granting land to the families.

Besides that, the State Government had adopted a resolution favouring the families affected by the projects. The interests of the bagair hukum (without authorisation) cultivators would also be safeguard, he said.

The government had recruited 12,000 teachers. The government had given approval for appointing 5,000 teachers and lecturers in aided institutions. And around 45,000 guest teachers had been appointed in government schools.

Regarding development works in Shivamogga district, the Minister said the government is planning to build 41 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in the district. A food park would come up at Sogane on the outskirts of Shivamogga.

On the guarantee schemes, the Minister said each family is getting between ₹30,000 and ₹50,000 every year in the form of benefits under the guarantee schemes.

As many as 26 platoons representing KSRP, civil police, home guards, NCC, Forest Department, Excise Department, Fire and Emergency Services, and school students took part in the Independence day parade. K.S. Prashanth, Reserve Police Inspector, led the parade.

Elected representatives, senior officers and school children participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

