Karnataka Minister justifies call for establishing third peetha of Panchamasali sect

But, Minister for Industries Murugesh Nirani clarifies that he had not attended any meeting on setting up of the third peetha of the Panchamasali Lingayat sect

Minister for Industries Murugesh Nirani justified the call for establishing a third peetha of the Panchamasali Lingayat sect.

Responding to queries from reporters in Mysuru on February 4, Mr. Nirani, however, sought to clarify that he was not actively behind setting up the third peetha of the sect, but was only expressing his ‘personal opinion’ in favour of one.

A number of seers from the Panchamasali Lingayat sect are supporting the call for a third peetha, he said while adding that the population of the community is huge. The seers of the two existing peethas will not be able to attend functions, like marriages or house-warming ceremonies, of all the people who invite them.

Mr. Nirani also sought to clarify that he had not attended any meeting on setting up of the third peetha of the Panchamasali Lingayat sect.

The Minister described as ‘false’ reports that he had sought return of the donations he had made to the Panchamasali Peetha in Kudalasangama.

Contending that he is not such a ‘small person’ to ask for return of his donations, Mr. Nirani said the donations made by him were to the peetha, and not to the seer. Neither he nor his family members had ever sought return of the donations.

Mr. Nirani regretted that the seer went to the media on the issue without seeking a clarification from him directly. To a question, he said he will go and meet the seer if he is summoned.

He said that certain differences of opinion had emerged between him and the seer after the mammoth public meeting of the community in Bengaluru over the demand for including the community in the 2A category of backward classes list.

No change of CM

On speculation over a possible change of Chief Minister in Karnataka, Mr. Nirani said Basavaraj Bommai will continue in the post and will lead the party to victory in the next Assembly elections in 2023.

He said the party’s central leaders have already made it clear that Mr. Bommai will lead the party in the next elections while adding that Mr. Bommai is doing a ‘good job’.

With regard to Cabinet expansion, Mr. Nirani said the matter is the Chief Minister’s prerogative, the party’s senior leaders from the Centre and the State. No Minister of MLA will have a say on the issue, he said.