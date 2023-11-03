November 03, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy believes that scientific farming, farm mechanisation and integrated farming systems can help farmers improve their income.

After inaugurating a three-day Krishi Mela at Coorg Institute of Technology in Ponnampet, Kodagu district, on November 3, he said the Congress government is committed to the welfare of farmers and the common people.

Nearly 600 kendras have been opened in Karnataka for providing advanced farm equipment for the benefit of farmers. In the coming days, more thrust will be laid on farm mechanisation and more support will be extended to farmers in this direction, he explained.

The Minister spoke about the launch of a hi-tech hub scheme under Krishi Bhagya for empowering farmers. A sum of ₹50 crore had been set aside under the scheme for offering farm equipment. Farmers can avail of the scheme that comes with investment in the ratio of 70:30.

Stating that Karnataka is reeling under drought following failure of monsoon, the Minister said the government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers. Cauvery river, which originates in Kodagu, has been a lifeline for lakhs of people. But, water sharing has become a challenge this year.

Mr Cheluvarayaswamy said a Central team had inspected the drought situation in Karnataka, and a memorandum had been submitted to the Centre seeking drought relief funds.

The government has fulfilled the promises made to the people in a span of four months. Loans of up to ₹5 lakh at 0% interest and financial assistance to women self-help groups are being provided.

Deputy Commissioners and the chief executive officers of zilla panchayats in all districts have been instructed to identify people who have been left out of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, or haven’t received the benefit..

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, who is also the legal adviser to the Chief Minister, advised farmers to adopt new technologies in farming for improving income. He explained the welfare measures introduced after the Congress came to power in Karnataka.

Those who have recorded exceptional achievements in the field of agriculture were felicitated.

