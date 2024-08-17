GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre asks President Droupadi Murmu to sack Governor

Several ministers gathered at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru and condemned the Governor sanctioning prosecution of Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case

Published - August 17, 2024 01:09 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Forest, Environment, and Ecology B. Eshwar Khandre

Minister for Forest, Environment, and Ecology B. Eshwar Khandre | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hours after Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA),  Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre accused the Governor of acting as an ‘agent’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He urged President Droupadi Murmu to sack Mr. Gehlot.

After receiving the communication from the Governor on August 17, several ministers gathered at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru and condemned the Governor’s action. They are likely to meet the Governor in the evening, sources indicated.

“The Governor either should resign on his own or should be sacked by President Murmu,” Mr. Khandre said.

“It was not good on the part of the Governor, who holds a constitutional post, to act on politically motivated allegations by the BJP. I did not expect the Governor to indulge in such low-level politics,” Mr. Khadre said.

“The BJP has been trying to destabilise the Congress government using the Governor’s office. The Governor has acted under the pressure of the BJP’s central leadership,” the Minister alleged.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the sanction for proceeding against the Chief Minister in the MUDA case has been ‘orchestrated by the Central Government’.

“Raj Bhavan is being misused as a tool by the BJP to undermine a democratically elected government. The constitutional head of the State is sparking a crisis to appease his political masters,” he said on X.

“The Central Government may throw its full weight behind this, but we stand firm with the Constitution on our side,” Mr. Kharge said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.