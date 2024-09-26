Karnataka Minister defends recruitment of Urdu speakers to Anganwadis

Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare has defended the State government’s decision to make Urdu a mandatory language for Anganwadi workers in areas with a higher Muslim population, as it aligned with the policy of the State government to hire those who speak the language of the children.

A statement released from her office said that the State government had cleared the rules on December 3, 2022, that said that recruitment to Anganwadis would be based on the population percentage of various linguistic groups. “According to the rules, in any district or area that has a minority linguistic group of 25% or more of the population, Anganwadi workers and assistants from that group should be appointed, along with those speaking Kannada. This is how Karnataka has workers and assistants who speak Urdu, Marathi, Konkani, Telugu, Tamil and Barry and other languages, in some districts,’‘ she said.

“The rules mandate, however, that these candidates should have studied Kannada as a first or second language till SSLC. Their Kannada proficiency is tested through a written test and interview and their marks are documented. In case two women get the same marks, then those with a higher age are considered. If the marks and age are the same, then preference is given to widows and destitute women,’‘ the Minister said.

“Some BJP leaders are making this a big issue out of the rules that seek appointment of Urdu speakers to Anganwadis. They want to divide communities based on language. This is condemnable. As one can see clearly, the rules were introduced during the BJP rule. The BJP is spreading lies and hatred. However, these lies are short-lived as they are exposed soon’‘, she said.