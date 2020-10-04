Karnataka Minister C.T. Ravi tenders resignation after appointment as BJP General Secretary

Bengaluru

04 October 2020 13:36 IST

Karnataka CM is yet to accept the resignation.

Karnataka Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, who has been appointed as the BJP General Secretary, has submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa.

The resignation, which was tendered on Saturday, has not been accepted yet, said sources at the Chief Minister's Office.

Advertising

Advertising

“I have tendered the resignation since it will be difficult to manage two posts simultaneously. I have to give more time to the organisation as a party functionary,” the Minister told press persons here on Sunday. The decision over the resignation is left to the party high command, he said, adding that his priority was the organisation.

“I tendered the resignation to the Chief Minister on the day of Gandhi Jayanthi,” said Mr. Ravi. Sources at the CMO said that the CM is likely to wait for the party’s decision before acting on the resignation.They clarified that though the date of resignation is October 2, Mr. Ravi met the CM on Saturday morning.

He said that a party meeting is scheduled for Monday, and that the responsibilities to the newly-appointed office bearers would be distributed then.

Soon after his elevation in the party, it was widely speculated that he would step down from the Cabinet, keeping with the party’s ‘one man, one post’ rule. Mr. Ravi, however, had said that the rule could be relaxed.

With Mr. Ravi’s resignation, the number of vacancies in the State Cabinet will go up to seven, which is likely to give some breathing space to Mr. Yeddyurappa, who is under pressure to expand his cabinet.