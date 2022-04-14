Karnataka Minister booked for death of contractor

April 14, 2022 02:23 IST

No question of quitting, says Eshwarappa

Hours after the Udupi Town police on Wednesday booked an abetment to suicide case against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayatraj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and two of his aides in connection with the death of civil contractor and BJP worker Santosh K Patil (36), the Minister said there was “no question of resigning from the Cabinet” and that there was a conspiracy afoot to tarnish his image.

The Opposition Congress, meanwhile, intensified protests and threatened to launch a State-wide agitation demanding that the Minister step down. The party also submitted a petition to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot demanding the Minister’s dismissal.

The BJP Central leadership is said to have sought a report on the developments around the contractor’s death. While there was speculations that the high command had directed the Minister to resign and that he would do so at a press conference in Shivamogga, Mr. Eshwarappa declared categorically that he would not step down. “A thorough investigation into the development will bring out the truth about the conspiracy being hatched against me,” he said, adding that he had conveyed this to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Found dead in lodge

The contractor from Hindalaga in Belagavi district was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday after sending a WhatsApp message to his friends alleging that Mr. Eshwarappa was “directly responsible” for his death. The contractor had earlier alleged corruption against the Minister.

The Udupi police have booked the Minister and his two aides Basavaraj and Ramesh under Section 306 read with 34 of the IPC on a complaint by a cousin of the deceased, Prashanth Goudappa Patil. In the complaint, Prashanth said Santosh and his associates had carried out road works based on assurance of work orders and grants by Mr. Eshwarappa, investing more than ₹4 crore of their own money and loans. However, when Santosh sought release of grants, Mr. Eshwarappa’s aides Basavaraj and Ramesh demanded 40% commission.

However, speaking at his home town and constituency Shivamogga, Mr. Eshwarappa remained defiant and said the allegations were a part of a conspiracy hatched against him and there was no question of quitting his post. The Minister argued that the text being circulated as a “death note” could have been concocted.

Meanwhile, after conclusion of the post-mortem, Santosh’s body was taken to Belagavi by the family. Initially, the family had said they would not take the body till the arrest of Mr. Eshwarappa.