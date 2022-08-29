Karnataka

Karnataka Minister attributes Murugha mutt sexual abuse case to internal fight

A file photo of Forest Minister Umesh Katti.

A file photo of Forest Minister Umesh Katti. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

“The case against Sri Shivakumar of Murugha mutt is the culmination of the fight between the seer and the administrator S K Basavarajan, who is a former MLA,” Forest Minister Umesh Katti said in Vijayapura on August 29.

“There have been instances of internal fights and verbal exchanges based on ego clashes between the two for decades. It was based on hatred, major differences of opinion and intolerance. I think the recent case against the seer is the result of these fights,’’ he told journalists. He, however, clarified that he does not have details of the truth behind the allegations.

Mr. Katti said that the Forest Department is trying its best to catch the leopard that has been seen in Belagavi several times. He maintained that no rules were violated in the efforts to catch the wild animal.

“My political adversaries are alleging that forest department has failed in the operation. But that is not true. Our officers are trying their best,” he said.

He evaded questions on forest officials lacking training in tackling wildlife. “If you journalists are competent enough to catch the leopard, I will send you to Belagavi,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Murugha Mutt seer case: Investigation will reveal truth, says CM
Murugha Mutt seer case | Victims brought to Chitradurga
FIR against seer of Murugha Mutt
The battle for Lingayat votes
Why parties are going all out to woo Lingayats ahead of 2023 polls
Rahul receives ‘Ishta Linga Deekshe’, learns about Basava philosophy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2022 2:11:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-minister-attributes-murugha-mutt-sexual-abuse-case-to-internal-fight/article65825650.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY