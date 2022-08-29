Karnataka Minister attributes Murugha mutt sexual abuse case to internal fight

Forest Minister Umesh Katti says the seer and the administrator have been at loggerheads for decades

“The case against Sri Shivakumar of Murugha mutt is the culmination of the fight between the seer and the administrator S K Basavarajan, who is a former MLA,” Forest Minister Umesh Katti said in Vijayapura on August 29.

“There have been instances of internal fights and verbal exchanges based on ego clashes between the two for decades. It was based on hatred, major differences of opinion and intolerance. I think the recent case against the seer is the result of these fights,’’ he told journalists. He, however, clarified that he does not have details of the truth behind the allegations.

Mr. Katti said that the Forest Department is trying its best to catch the leopard that has been seen in Belagavi several times. He maintained that no rules were violated in the efforts to catch the wild animal.

“My political adversaries are alleging that forest department has failed in the operation. But that is not true. Our officers are trying their best,” he said.

He evaded questions on forest officials lacking training in tackling wildlife. “If you journalists are competent enough to catch the leopard, I will send you to Belagavi,” he said.