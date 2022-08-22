Karnataka Minister announces ₹1 crore for development of Adki village

Revenue Minister R. Ashok announced the release of about ₹1 crore for the overall development of Adki village in Sedam taluk

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 22, 2022 14:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister R. Ashok along with students of Morarji Desai Residential School planted 100 saplings on the school premises in Adki village on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister R. Ashok announced the release of about ₹1 crore for the overall development of Adki village in Sedam taluk on Sunday.

The Minister made the announcement during a meeting at the gram panchayat office as a part of his village stay programme. The funds will be released through the Deputy Commissioner immediately, which can be utilised to improve basic amenities, such as housing facilities, drinking water, roads, and drainage.

The village stay programmes will be held every month, in which the Deputy Commissioner, tahsildars, and MLAs of respective taluks will attend to hear public grievances and resolve them and also bring government schemes at people’s doorsteps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister R. Ashok having food at a farmer’s house at Adki village of Sedam taluk on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Minister, along with students, planted 100 saplings at Morarji Desai residential School where he spent Saturday night. Mr Ashok thanked the students, the teachers, and the principal of the school.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app