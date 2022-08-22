Karnataka Minister announces ₹1 crore for development of Adki village
Revenue Minister R. Ashok announced the release of about ₹1 crore for the overall development of Adki village in Sedam taluk
Revenue Minister R. Ashok announced the release of about ₹1 crore for the overall development of Adki village in Sedam taluk on Sunday.
The Minister made the announcement during a meeting at the gram panchayat office as a part of his village stay programme. The funds will be released through the Deputy Commissioner immediately, which can be utilised to improve basic amenities, such as housing facilities, drinking water, roads, and drainage.
The village stay programmes will be held every month, in which the Deputy Commissioner, tahsildars, and MLAs of respective taluks will attend to hear public grievances and resolve them and also bring government schemes at people’s doorsteps.
The Minister, along with students, planted 100 saplings at Morarji Desai residential School where he spent Saturday night. Mr Ashok thanked the students, the teachers, and the principal of the school.
