Karnataka Minister announces ₹1 crore for development of Adki village

Staff Reporter August 22, 2022 14:32 IST

Revenue Minister R. Ashok along with students of Morarji Desai Residential School planted 100 saplings on the school premises in Adki village on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Revenue Minister R. Ashok announced the release of about ₹1 crore for the overall development of Adki village in Sedam taluk on Sunday. The Minister made the announcement during a meeting at the gram panchayat office as a part of his village stay programme. The funds will be released through the Deputy Commissioner immediately, which can be utilised to improve basic amenities, such as housing facilities, drinking water, roads, and drainage. The village stay programmes will be held every month, in which the Deputy Commissioner, tahsildars, and MLAs of respective taluks will attend to hear public grievances and resolve them and also bring government schemes at people’s doorsteps. Revenue Minister R. Ashok having food at a farmer’s house at Adki village of Sedam taluk on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI The Minister, along with students, planted 100 saplings at Morarji Desai residential School where he spent Saturday night. Mr Ashok thanked the students, the teachers, and the principal of the school.



