Karnataka may take an all-party delegation to PM to seek justice on Mahadayi issue

The Congress government in Karnataka is likely to lead an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek justice in the Mahadayi issue for the State after the Central Wildlife Board deferred the decision on the water project while approving a power line in Goa that requires forest land.

At the post-Cabinet meeting press briefing, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said the recently held 79th meeting of the wildlife board decided to defer the decision on the Mahadayi issue. The National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) opinion was sought on the matter, which cited the matter as sub judice and did not give its opinion to the board. “However, the board has approved the 400-kV power line in Goa that will require 435 acres of forest land. We were anxiously waiting for the approval for the Mahadayi project. The next meeting will be held six months later.”

Stating that the Cabinet has taken a serious stand about the delay, the Minister said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is proposing to convene an all-party meeting here and take an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister. Besides, the government is also consulting legal experts to explore the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court.” Mr. Patil said the power line project of Goa would be consuming forest land in Karnataka too. “At this point, we do not know the extent of land required for the power line project in Karnataka, but what we do know is that it will require substantial land in our State.”

When asked if Karnataka was being treated unfairly in the matter, he said, “It looks like that.”

DBT scheme to continue

The Karnataka government has decided to continue with the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of ₹170 every month that is being given in lieu of 5 kg of rice. While the Food and Civil Supplies Department had proposed to provide a food kit containing toor dal, sugar and sunflower oil within the ₹170 limit, the Cabinet decided to continue with the DBT.

The Congress government had introduced ₹170 DBT after a high-decibel battle with the Centre, which last year refused to provide additional rice to States. While the Centre has announced that States can now buy additional quantum of rice, the Karnataka Cabinet has decided to stick to the existing arrangement. When asked why rice was not being procured, Mr. Patil said, “Many suggested continuation of the DBT since families were buying other essential foodgrains.”