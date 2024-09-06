ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka may take ₹5,000-crore loan to improve industrial infrastructure

Published - September 06, 2024 07:03 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil at ‘Innoverge’, an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

The Karnataka government may take a loan of ₹5,000 crore to facilitate water supply and infrastructure to industrial areas, said Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government intends to avail a loan of ₹5,000 crore to develop new industrial areas and facilitate infrastructure, including dedicated river water supply to industrial areas,” the Minister said.

Many of the industrial areas lack infrastructure, especially a dedicated water supply system. The government wanted to find a solution to this issue and has been in talks with the Finance Department, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dedicated water supply plan would require about ₹2,000 crore and the remaining ₹3,000 crore would be utilised to create infrastructure facilities, developing new industrial areas and land acquisition, Mr. Patil explained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

New start-up park

While speaking at ‘Innoverge’, an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Minister said the State government had identified land for establishing a start-up park in Bengaluru.

Mr. Patil said he had also instructed officials to identify land for another software park, which would be established in Belagavi. This software park in Belagavi would focus on the med-tech sector, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US