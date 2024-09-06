Karnataka may take ₹5,000-crore loan to improve industrial infrastructure

The Karnataka government may take a loan of ₹5,000 crore to facilitate water supply and infrastructure to industrial areas, said Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government intends to avail a loan of ₹5,000 crore to develop new industrial areas and facilitate infrastructure, including dedicated river water supply to industrial areas,” the Minister said.

Many of the industrial areas lack infrastructure, especially a dedicated water supply system. The government wanted to find a solution to this issue and has been in talks with the Finance Department, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dedicated water supply plan would require about ₹2,000 crore and the remaining ₹3,000 crore would be utilised to create infrastructure facilities, developing new industrial areas and land acquisition, Mr. Patil explained.

New start-up park

While speaking at ‘Innoverge’, an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Minister said the State government had identified land for establishing a start-up park in Bengaluru.

Mr. Patil said he had also instructed officials to identify land for another software park, which would be established in Belagavi. This software park in Belagavi would focus on the med-tech sector, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.