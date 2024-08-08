Karnataka may lose out on 15th Finance Commission grants if process of holding local body polls is not completed by February-March 2025, cautions SEC

The State Election Commission (SEC) will write to the Karnataka government next week to take immediate steps to facilitate conduct of elections to zilla and taluk panchayats and other municipal corporations, including BBMP, whose term has expired. If the process is not completed by February-March 2025, the State may lose out on the one-time infrastructure development grant of ₹2,100 crore as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, said State Election Commissioner G.S. Sangreshi.

Addressing presspersons on Thursday, the Commissioner said the Centre has agreed to release the grant if the elections are held and a final report is submitted by March next year.

Delay over four years

Expressing displeasure that elections to zilla and taluk panchayats and BBMP have been delayed by over four years, Mr. Sangreshi said the delay has “forced” the Finance Commission to put on hold ₹2,100 crore grant due to the State from 2020-2021.

“There is a clause in the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations that grant will be released only if elections are held for local bodies and an elected governance system is in place. Otherwise, the grant will lapse,” he said.

Stating that the Supreme Court had in 2006 given a clear direction to conduct elections to local bodies, whose term has expired, within the stipulated time frame, Mr. Sangreshi said it is the constitutional responsibility to hold timely elections. Elections have been delayed due to “discrepancies” in ward delimitation and delay in finalising reservation.

Hearing in HC

He said the SEC has filed a contempt of court case against the government for not acting as per its statement given to the court in the matter of reservation for zilla and taluk panchayats. “The hearing in this regard is scheduled to come up on August 12 in the Karnataka High Court. The Commission will decide the next steps based on the developments in the court. If the government does not cooperate in this matter, the Commission will approach the court again,” he added.