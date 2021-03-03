Karnataka makes testing mandatory for truck drivers from high-risk States

Bengaluru

03 March 2021

The State government has made fortnightly testing mandatory for drivers of vehicles carrying essential commodities from high-risk States of Kerala and Maharashtra into Karnataka. This follows recommendations by the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

In a circular issued on Wednesday, Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra has said drivers and cleaners/ helpers who do not have a latest RT-PCR negative certificate and who had not been tested in the last fifteen days should not be allowed entry into the State.

“This is part of the intensified surveillance measures that we are initiating at the borders following the observations made by the central team that left the State on Tuesday after a two-day visit,” he told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the health department has again issued COVID-19 guidelines that need to be followed in offices, work places and in apartment complexes. The guidelines include preventive and response measures to be observed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in office settings.

Any apartment complex that has more than five COVID-19 cases should be declared as a containment zone and COVID appropriate behaviour should be followed strictly, stated another circular.

“Although we had issued these guidelines earlier, we are reiterating again as people are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour diligently. Stricter enforcement of COVID protocols, including mask wearing in public places, is essential to prevent the spread of the disease and a second wave,” the Commissioner added.