Karnataka, Maharashtra to share real-time data on rainfall, release of water

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa chairs meeting of the inter-State flood monitoring committee on Saturday with representatives from Maharashtra.

19 June 2021 14:08 IST

Prepare for flood management in Krishna and Bhima basins

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday chaired a meeting of the inter-State flood monitoring committee of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The two States agreed to share real-time data on rainfall and water release from reservoirs in Krishna and Bhima basins in order to manage floods effectively.

The meeting decided to have better coordination and communication between the two States at the ministerial level, secretaries’ level and at the field level for effective flood management in Krishna and Bhima basins.

It was decided that a technical team would work on getting four tmcft of water from Maharashtra and reciprocating for the drought-hit areas of the neighbouring State.

Advertising

Advertising

Both States have decided to speed up the Doodhganga project, their joint venture, and complete the work in the next two years to ensure irrigation facilities in the region.

Water Resources Minister of Maharashtra Jayant Patil, senior officers of the government of Maharashtra, Karnataka Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department Rakesh Singh and other senior officials were present.