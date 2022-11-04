Karnataka, Maharashtra Governors discuss welfare of people in border areas

Governors Thaawarchand Gehlot and Bhagat Singh Koshyari met at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governors of Karnataka and Maharashtra met in Kolhapur on Friday to discuss issues related to the welfare of people living in the border areas. The meeting between Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Thaawarchand Gehlot was at the conference room of Residency Club in Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

“This was an informal meeting in which some senior officers of the Revenue and Police Departments from both the States participated,’‘ a senior district administration officer said. It was organised by the Governor’s Secretariat following general instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office, on the need for “Jan Bhagidari” of Governors, the officer said.

“Some senior officers from both sides were present in the meeting, but no Minister or elected representative of either State was present,’‘ he said. “The Prime Minister has asked all Governors to engage actively with the State governments and not just remain titular heads. They are supposed to use their good offices to speed up the pace of administration and ensure that governance is pro-people. He suggested that they ensure better coordination between neighbouring States, by organising meeting of Governors and senior officers. He said Governors should organise village stays in far flung areas and receive public grievance,” said the officer. The officer informed that a similar meeting was held between the Governors of Karnataka and Goa a few weeks ago.

No contentious issues

The officer said that contentious issues like the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute or raising the height of Almatti dam were not discussed. “Each Deputy Commissioner was given around five minutes to speak. They mostly spoke about various welfare and development programmes taken up in their jurisdiction. Some police officers from both sides shared issues of law and order and crime,’‘ he said.

Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and SPs of border districts were present. Officers from Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Osmanabad, and Latur in Maharashtra and Vijayapura, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Bidar in Karnataka were present.