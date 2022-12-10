Karnataka-Maharashtra border row | Meeting of chief ministers with Home Minister Amit Shah likely on Dec 14 or 15, says Bommai

December 10, 2022 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

A meeting on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and to be attended by Chief Ministers of both the States, will be held on December 14 or 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced this on Saturday.

Over the past fortnight, the border row has seen escalation and there have been some violent incidents in Belagavi and border regions of Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday, Mr. Bommai said some MPs from Karnataka will be meeting Mr. Shah on Monday. Mr. Bommai said that he had also spoken to Mr. Shah.

“The stand and the ground reality has been explained to him and it will be once again clarified when I meet him personally,” said the Chief Minister.

All-party meeting

Speaking on the proposed all-party meeting, Mr. Bommai said it will be held to discuss the issue. He said he had spoken informally with former chief ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah. The meeting date will be fixed in consultation with them, he added.