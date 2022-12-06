  1. EPaper
Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Heightened vigil at Belagavi border to stop entry of Maharashtra ministers

Over 1,000 police personnel deployed at 21 border check posts and villages

December 06, 2022 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - BELAGAVI

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai
Heavy police presence at the Hitani check post to prevent entry of Maharashtra leaders into Belagavi to meet Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti leaders, in Belagavi district on December 6, 2022.

Heavy police presence at the Hitani check post to prevent entry of Maharashtra leaders into Belagavi to meet Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti leaders, in Belagavi district on December 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Amid the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, Belagavi district and city police have made tight security arrangements in the wake of the scheduled visit of members of the Maharashtra High Power Committee to the State.

There was heavy police presence all over the city and at the border check posts between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

SP Sanjiv Patil said over 1,000 police personnel were on duty at 21 border check posts and border villages.

Police to stop Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists

A team was also stationed at the Hire Bagewadi toll gate to prevent Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists led by T A Narayana Gowda from entering Belagavi. Mr. Gowda had said he would hoist the Kannada flag across the city and hold a meeting of Kannada organisations to counter the meeting of Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti (MES).

Police stop vehicles at the Gayakanawadi check post near Belagavi border to see if Maharashtra leaders are trying gain entry into Belagavi to meet Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti leaders, in Belagavi district on December 6, 2022.

Police stop vehicles at the Gayakanawadi check post near Belagavi border to see if Maharashtra leaders are trying gain entry into Belagavi to meet Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti leaders, in Belagavi district on December 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

KRV Belagavi convenor Deepak Gudaganatti had warned of disrupting the MES meeting if it were to be held. Police said such disturbances will not be allowed, keeping in mind the law and order situation in the city.

Meeting with MES

A team of Maharashtra ministers, including Chandrakant (Dada) Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, and MP Dhairyasheel Mane, had announced they would visit Belagavi on Tuesday, to hold meetings with MES leaders and visit houses of those the MES considers martyrs for Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the visit at this juncture was inappropriate. Deputy commissioner and district magistrate Nitesh Patil has issued prohibitory orders under article 144 of CrPC barring the three committee members from entering Belagavi district.

KRV activsts took objection to the presence of Belagavi police. “Our activists have started from Dharwad in several vehicles. We will fight our way into Belagavi city. We will not stop even if the police use force against us,” said Mr Gudaganatti. “Why are the police stopping us from entering our own city? We are not trying to enter Maharashtra,’‘ he said.

