Karnataka, Maharashtra agree to water-for-water formula

24 June 2021 00:39 IST

Maharashtra and Karnataka have agreed in principle to a water-for-water formula between them to combat drought, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said in Chikkodi on Wednesday.

He told journalists that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held talks about this with Maharashtra Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil recently in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister has also given instructions to Irrigation and Revenue department officials to work out the details, the Deputy Chief Minister said. He, however, said he had no further details.

The formula involves Maharashtra releasing 4 tmcft of water during summer months and Karnataka releasing the same quantum of water from the Almatti backwaters to Maharashtra. This water will be utilised by Maharashtra for supply of drinking water to around 40 villages in Jat taluk, according to Mr. Karjol.

