Karnataka Lokayukta police arrest deputy tahsildar while accepting bribe

August 22, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Karnataka Lokayukta police arrested a Deputy Tahsildar of Holalur Nada Kacheri in Shivamogga taluk and another person while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 for issuing a pahani with regard to the grant of land to bagair-hukum cultivators.

The police arrested S. Paramesh, Deputy Tahsildar, and L.A. Prakash Naik, while accepting the bribe from Shivaraj of Kyatanakoppa in Shivamogga taluk. Shivaraj and his neighbour’s family had applied for pahani before the Shivamogga tahsildar. The application was forwarded to Nada Kacheri at Holalur. The applicants had approached the deputy tahsildar and furnished the documents the officer sought.

The deputy tahsildar placed the demand for the bribe through Prakash Naik, who was seen assisting the officials. The complainant was told that if the amount was not paid, their application would be rejected. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Shivaraj filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police.

Under the guidance of Lokayukta SP N. Vasudevaram, the police set up a trap and arrested the accused red-handed. Police Inspector H. Radhakrishna and his staff were involved in the operation, according to a press release.