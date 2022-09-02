Karnataka Lokayukta initiates proceedings against three public hospitals in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

Following several lapses found during surprise inspections of major government hospitals in the city, Karnataka Lokayukta B.S. Patil has initiated proceedings against top health officials, administrative heads, and several doctors from three large public hospitals.

He has posted the matter to September 20.

Highlighting several irregularities and deficiencies found during the inspection, the Lokayukta has issued separate orders impleading 55 doctors and administrative heads, apart from the Medical Education Secretary, from Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, five doctors, including the medical superintendent, from Jayanagar General Hospital, and three doctors, including the medical superintendent, from K.C. General Hospital.

Among the lapses they found were doctors not signing attendance register, improper disposal of biomedical waste, absence of help desk personnel, lack of proper maintenance of old and unused equipment, and unhygienic toilets and wards.

The Health Secretary, Commissioner, Director, and NHM Mission Director have also been asked to appear and submit their comments on the lapses found.

“Providing adequate medical facilities for people is an essential part of obligations undertaken by the government in a welfare State. Medical officers employed in government hospitals are duty-bound to extend medical assistance to the needy,” the orders stated.