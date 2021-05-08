Karnataka lockdown rules | What’s allowed and what’s not

The State government decided to impose a total lockdown from 6 a.m. on May 10 to 6 a.m. on May 24.

With the second wave of COVID-19 wreaking havoc in Karnataka, the State government decided to impose a total lockdown from 6 a.m. on May 10 to 6 a.m. on May 24. Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa announced the lockdown measures while allowing people to buy essential items from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the two-week lockdown period.

Activities that are prohibited throughout the State:

1) Only the scheduled flights and trains will operate. These flight- and train tickets will serve as passes for movement of vehicles to- and from the airport/stations

2) All public transport services, including the BMTC and metro trains in Bengaluru and KSRTC across the State, will remain shut

3) Taxis, auto rickshaws, cab services are prohibited, except hired during emergency situations

4) All educational institutions including schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain

closed. However, online classes would be permitted

5) Restaurants, hotels will be closed. However, they are permitted to operate with limited kitchens for taking home deliveries. Individuals are not allowed to use vehicles for delivery of parcels from one place to another. Only movement by walk is allowed, however, hotels and restaurants can use vehicles for delivering food parcels.

6) All theatres, cinema halls, gymnasiums, shopping malls, sports complexes, stadiums and playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, bars and clubs, are closed

7) All public gatherings, religious places and other places of worship will remain closed

8) All hospitality services, except those meant for health officials, police personnel and other government officials, tourists and quarantine facility will remain closed

Health Services functional outside containment zones:

1) All hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, labs, dispensaries, pharmacies, chemists, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and blood banks

2) Research and pharmaceutical labs

3) Inter-State and intra-State movement of medical staff, paramedics, nurses, scientists, lab technicians

4) Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, medical oxygen, required raw material and so on

5) Construction work related to medical infrastructure

6) Medicine shops and medical equipment shops

Commercial establishments that are allowed:

1) Groceries, shops selling food items, fruits and vegetables, meat and

fish and animal fodder will function from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

2) Public Distribution System shops are allowed

3) Only take away is allowed from standalone liquor outlets, only from 6 a.m.

to 10 a.m.

4) Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts is allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5) Milk booths and Hopcom outlets are allowed fro 12 hours from 6 a.m. to 6 pm.

6) Food-processing industries, cold storage-, warehousing services, private security services, banks, insurance oftices and ATMs are allowed

7) Print and electronic media, telecommunication, Internet-, broadcasting- and cable services

8) Delivery of items through e-Commerce portals

9) Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services will operate

10) Aviation and other related services are permitted

Read the Karnataka Government order

Social sector units that are allowed to operate:

(Outside containment zone)

1) Homes for children, disabled, mentally-challenged, senior citizens, destitutes or widows

2) Observation homes, places of safety for juveniles

Movement of employes

1) Employees and vehicles of Telecom and Internet Service providers

will be allowed to move only by producing valid ID card

2) Only essential employees of IT and ITeS companies will work from offices, others will work only from home

Movement of individuals

1) Scheduled marriages with a maximum of 50 people are allowed to gather

2) Cremation or funerals will be allowed with only a maximum of five people

3) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour are applicable in both marriages and funerals