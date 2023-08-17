Karnataka | Local BJP leaders pushing me to join Congress, says Somashekar

August 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

BJP MLA and former Minister S.T. Somashekar on Thursday said it was BJP leaders from his Yeshwanthpur constituency who had been pushing him to join the Congress, though he wanted to remain in the saffron party.

He blamed the local BJP leaders for spreading rumours about him joining the Congress. “I have not said anywhere that I will quit the BJP. There is no problem with the State or district-level BJP leaders. But local-level leaders worked against me. Local leaders planned to defeat me in the 2023 Assembly elections,” Mr. Somashekar said.

Calls from BJP leaders

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and the former Minister C.T. Ravi called him over the telephone on Thursday and he informed them that he had no dissatisfaction towards the State BJP leaders. He had organised programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and he had not indulged in anti-party politics. He met D.V. Sadananda Gowda, MP, and no politics was discussed during the talks, Mr. Somashekar said.

Sources said the local BJP leaders’ opposition to field Mr. Somashekar’s son in the coming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections had caused the MLA’s heartburn. Differences among the “original” versus “migrant” BJP leaders had caused a rift in the party cadre in the constituency, Mr. Somashekar said.

N. Srinivasaiah, Nelamangala MLA , said KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar had told him to make efforts to rope in Mr. Somashekar back into the Congress. “Why not if the BJP MLA says his self-respect is impacted and has expressed willingness to join the Congress?” he asked.

On Wednesday, several Congress leaders said the party was willing to re-induct MLAs who had quit the party and joined the BJP in 2019, if they believed in the Congress ideology and leadership.

