Karnataka

Karnataka likely to see cases peak in July, says Minister

‘State equipped to handle explosion of cases’

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Tuesday said that the State is likely to see its cases peak in July. Speaking in Chickballapur, the Minister said experts have warned that the State’s cases will peak next month.

“We are equipped to handle any explosion of cases. We are testing primary and secondary contacts to ensure that the transmission is curbed at these levels. We have excellent teams of experts who are guiding us in our control measures,” he said.

‘Bengaluru model’

In a tweet, the Minister said the Bengaluru model of handling COVID-19 pandemic beats that of New Zealand, a country which has managed to not report any new COVID-19 cases for the last 18 days.

The tweet – with a poster comparing Bengaluru’s and New Zealand’s population, area, population density, cases and deaths – says New Zealand’s population, area and population density were far lesser than that of Bengaluru while the cases and deaths were more compared to the city. “New Zealand has 1,150 cases and 22 deaths while Bengaluru has 450 cases and 13 deaths,” the poster read.

General ailments

Since March, district hospitals that were converted into COVID-19 hospitals and for treatment of non-COVID-19 ailments, will resume their general OPD and in-patient services.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said there will be separate entries for COVID-19 patients and those seeking treatment for other ailments. Hospital Heads have been asked to take precautions to ensure general patients do not come in contact with COVID-19 positive patients.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 10:58:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-likely-to-see-cases-peak-in-july-says-minister/article31790304.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY