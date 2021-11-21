Karnataka legislature to seek financial autonomy

Will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and Finance Department officials, says Kageri

The Karnataka legislature will seek financial autonomy from the State Government on the lines of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, said Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Sunday.

“Himachal Pradesh is the first State to provide financial autonomy to the legislature. Other States are also working on it,” Mr. Kageri told reporters here on Sunday. “Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and I will try to prevail upon Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to provide autonomy. We will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and Finance Department officials,” he added.

Stating that financial autonomy would enable smooth functioning of the legislature, he pointed out, “Currently, we need consent and clearance from the Finance Department for everything.” He said that this was one of the issues discussed at the 82nd All-India Presiding Officers’ conference that was held at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh recently.

Orientation

On the deliberations at the conference, Mr. Kageri said it was resolved to provide orientation to the newly elected members before the commencement of the session, especially on the need to maintain decorum in the House.

“It was also resolved that there should be no disruptions, unruly behaviour or stalling of the proceedings during the address of the President or the Governor. The presiding officers should discuss the issue with floor leaders and come to a unanimous decision on this issue,” he added.

The Speaker said, “The conference, which used to be held annually, will henceforth be held twice a year. While one conference will be held in Delhi, the other one will be held in one of the States.” A four-member committee headed by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi, constituted to suggest amendments to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, submitted its report to the Lok Sabha Speaker, he added.