Karnataka legislature to adopt resolution stating boundary dispute is a ‘settled issue’

December 20, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Taking a firm stand on the boundary dispute, both the Houses of the Karnataka legislature are set to adopt a resolution indicating that the border dispute with Maharashtra is a “settled issue” and that Mahajan Commission report is the final word on border.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai agreed to a suggestion to this effect made by the Opposition during a debate on the border row in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The resolution is expected to be adopted on Wednesday when the Chief Minister would reply to the debate.

Meeting with Shah

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah argued that Mr. Bommai should not have gone to the meeting with his Maharashtra counterpart convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the boundary dispute as it went against the State’s stand that boundary dispute is already a settled issue.

Defending his meeting with Mr. Shah, the Chief Minister said he could not have skipped the meeting as it was focused on law and order. “It is wrong to say that the Union Home Minister called the meeting to resolve the boundary dispute. It was only for the maintenance of law and order and to ensure peace,” he argued.

He said Mr. Shah had made it clear that the issue cannot be resolved on the streets and that they had to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict. He said Karnataka had indicated that it would not keep quiet if the Kannadigas in Maharashtra were troubled.

Commission report

Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that the Mahajan Commission to decide on the boundary dispute was formed in 1966 only at the insistence of Maharashtra. The dispute had been settled when the Commission gave its report in 1967 declaring that Belagavi belonged to Karnataka. But politicians in Maharashtra had still kept the issue alive for political gains, he said.

He pointed out that Kannadigas had accounted for 64.39% of the total population in Belagavi as per the 1881 Census report while Marathis had accounted for 26.04% based on which the commission had decided the border issue.

Subsequently, Maharashtra challenged the Re-organisation Act before the Supreme Court in 2004 and Karnataka contended that Maharashtra’s petition was not maintainable. Karnataka had taken a stand then itself that the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction over the issue and that only Parliament was the authority on the issue, he pointed out. He alleged that politicians in the neighbouring State had raised the issue now as the matter was coming up for hearing again.