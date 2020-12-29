Karnataka legislature session likely from January 18

The State legislature session is likely to be convened from January 18 and will be opened by Governor Vajubhai Vala’s address to a joint session of both Houses.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said this was a tentative decision and the dates would be finalised at the next Cabinet meeting.
Briefing reporters on Cabinet decisions, he said it has approved the Karnataka Private Security Agencies (Private Security to Cash Transportation Activities) Rules, 2020, for fixing rules for the number of men and security required while transporting cash to ATMs.
The Cabinet has also provided administrative approval for a grant of ₹124 crore for filling 12 tanks in Belur constituency of Hassan district and three tanks in Chikkamagaluru. It has approved the revised proposal to implement Emergency Response Support System Dial – 112, instead of Dial – 110, at a cost of ₹35.47 crore.
The Cabinet has sanctioned 50.29 acres in Bullapura village of Bhadravati taluk in Shivamogga district for one battalion of the Rapid Action Force. It has also approved the Bengaluru Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University (Amendment) Bill, 2020, sources said.
