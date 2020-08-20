Karnataka legislature session from September 21

The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature will be held from September 21 to 30 in Bengaluru.

A State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday taken a decision to hold the session in Bengaluru by taking all precautionary measures necessary for COVID-19.

The last session of the State legislature ended in March. As per the Constitution, the legislature has to hold the session before September 23.

The Article 174 of the Constitution stipulated that ‘six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointment for its first sitting in the next session’.

Briefing decisions taken at the Cabinet, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told presspersons that the Chief Minister has authorised him and presiding officers of both houses of the legislature to work out modalities for holding the session.

A few days back, Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri held discussions with staff of the legislature secretariat on conducting the session.