Karnataka legislature session from September 21

The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature will be held from September 21 to 30 in Bengaluru.
A State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday taken a decision to hold the session in Bengaluru by taking all precautionary measures necessary for COVID-19.
The last session of the State legislature ended in March. As per the Constitution, the legislature has to hold the session before September 23.
The Article 174 of the Constitution stipulated that ‘six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointment for its first sitting in the next session’.
Briefing decisions taken at the Cabinet, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told presspersons that the Chief Minister has authorised him and presiding officers of both houses of the legislature to work out modalities for holding the session.
A few days back, Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri held discussions with staff of the legislature secretariat on conducting the session.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath