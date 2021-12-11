Karnataka legislature session expected to be stormy

COVID-19 testing being done at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday, ahead of the Winter session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

BELAGAVI

11 December 2021 23:34 IST

It’s being held in Belagavi after 3 years; Opposition gears up to raise serious issues

The Winter session of the State legislature, being held after three years in the border city of Belagavi from Monday, is expected to generate heat as allegations of a bitcoin scam, complaint made to the Prime Minister’s Office by the contractors’ association that people’s representatives and bureaucracy demand 40% commission to award contracts and clear bills and the delay in payment of compensation to flood victims have given adequate ammunition to the Opposition.

There is also anger building up among farmers’ organisations over several issues. The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha has declared that it will lay siege to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, the venue of the session, demanding statutory status to the minimum support price for farm produce.

But what can be more stormy is the reported efforts by the Government to set the stage for tabling anti-conversion Bill. Though there are indications of the Government not tabling the Bill immediately, it appears that it will test the waters when a private member’s Bill in this regard would be tabled in the Upper House.

Results of the just-concluded elections to the 25 seats of the Legislative Council will also be announced on December 14, a day after the start of the session, which will be an important development in the midst of the session, as it can change the power equations in the Upper House.

First for Bommai as CM

It is also the first session being held in Belagavi after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who hails from North Karnataka, took over. In this context, there are high expectations that he may announce measures for the development of North Karnataka in general and the border areas in particular, especially keeping in view that the Assembly elections are fast approaching.

The Opposition, especially the Congress, is gearing up to bring up serious issues concerning the northern areas that have gone unaddressed.

COVID-19 concerns

Though all the legislature sessions held in Belagavi have been stormy, this session stands out as the propriety of holding the session itself has come under question since several sections of people including farmers’ organisations and secretariat staff have expressed concern over holding it amidst concerns over a possible third wave and the new variant, Omicron.

Also, some farmers’ organisations have raised the issue of whether it is appropriate to indulge in additional public expenditure when the State is reeling under financial distress due to the pandemic.