Karnataka legislature committees formed

Bengaluru

28 December 2021 22:59 IST

Council members yet to be nominated

A total of nine joint legislature committees of the State legislature and six committees of the Legislative Assembly have been constituted to look into various issues.

While the Legislative Assembly nominated its members to the joint legislature committees, the Council members are yet to be nominated.

Among the prominent committees, the Committee on Public Accounts is headed by Congress member K.R. Ramesh Kumar while the Committee on Public Undertakings is headed by G.H. Thippareddy of the BJP.

Committee heads

Other committees and its heads are: Committee on SC/ST Welfare (Chairman-M.P. Kumaraswamy), Committee on Backward Classes and Minorities (Chairman-S. Kumar Bangarappa), Committee on sub-ordinate Legislation (Chairman-L.A. Ravi Subramanya), Committee on Papers Laid before Legislature (Sa.Ra. Mahesh), Committee on Women and Child Welfare (K. Poornima), Committee on Library (Legislative Council Chairman), and Committee on Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj (G. Somashekara Reddy), according to a notification issued by Assembly Secretary M.K. Vishalakshi.

Assembly committees

The Assembly has constituted six committees and nominated its members.

The committees are: Committee on Estimates (Chairman-Abhay Patil), Committee on Government Assurances (K. Raghupati Bhat), Committee on Privileges (Basanagouda Patil Yatnal), Committee on Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions (Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani), Committee on Petitions of the Legislative Assembly (Mr. Mamani), and Committee on House (Mr. Mamani).