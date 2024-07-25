State legislature adopts resolutions against NEET, ‘One Nation, One Election’

Amidst protest by BJP and Janata Dal (S) members, demanding discussion on the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), both Houses of the State legislature on Thursday adopted four resolutions, against National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies based on the new population census, ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, and the fourth seeking changes in Forest Rights Act.

The resolution demanded that the Central government should not carry out delimitation of constituencies on the basis of a census that happens in the 2026 or thereafter. In case of increasing the number of seats based on the population, it should take into account the 1971 Census to decide the number of Lok Sabha seats in a State and the Assembly constituencies.

In the second resolution, the Congress government said the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal posed a threat to India’s democratic and federal system.

Various State legislatures had their own terms of office, and a uniform election schedule could undermine States’ autonomy by focusing too much on national issues and neglecting local concerns. Ensuring adequate security, managing election staff, dejection among voters, reduced government accountability and economic and social constraints were serious concerns associated with simultaneous elections, it said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil read out the resolution in the Assembly and said the House urged the Central government not to implement this draconian law to protect the democratic processes and unity of India.

In the third resolution, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said: “The NEET examination system is severely affecting the medical education opportunities of poor children from rural areas... NEET not only makes the school education system ineffective, but also takes away the rights of the State government to admit students in State government managed medical colleges and hence it is requested that this system should be abolished.”

The House demanded the Centre to exempt Karnataka from this exam and allow admission in medical colleges to students on the basis of the Common Entrance Test conducted by the State government and cancel the NEET system in view of the malpractices taking place nationwide and make essential amendments in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (Central Act 30 of 2019).

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre read out a fourth resolution on the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Forest Right Act), 2006, and urged the Centre to introduce suitable modifications in the rules for safeguarding the rights of STs and traditional forest dwellers over land and other resources.

As BJP and JD (S) members protested in the Well of the House, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok demanded that Speaker U.T. Khader convene a special session of the legislature to discuss the issues related to ‘One Nation, One Election’ and the conduct of NEET. The BJP opposed the resolutions. Amidst pandemonium, the resolutions were adopted in both the Houses.