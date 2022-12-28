Karnataka legislators oppose ‘unilateral acceptance' of Sadashiva Commission recommendations on internal reservation

December 28, 2022 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Congress legislators Prakash Rathod and P.T. Parmeshwar Naik opposed any move by the Karnataka Government to implement the A.J. Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation without discussing the recommendations with stakeholders.

Addressing a media conference at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on December 28, Mr. Rathod, who is also the opposition chief whip in the Legislative Council, said though the official report of the commission is yet to be made public, ‘leaked’ contents of the report had become a source of anxiety and confusion among the Scheduled Castes.

The commission, set up in 2005, had submitted its report in 2012. The ‘leaked’ recommendations appear to suggest not only keeping the creamy layer out of the purview of reservation, but also dropping 101 sub-castes from the list of Scheduled Castes.

‘Driving a wedge among various sections of the Dalit community’

Instead of making recommendations for improving the conditions of Scheduled Castes, the leaked report appears to ‘drive a wedge’ among various sections of the Dalit community, he contended.

Hence, he said, the State Government should not take any unilateral decision to send the recommendations of the commission to the Centre.

Welcoming the State Government’s decision to constitute a cabinet sub-committee to discuss internal reservation, Mr. Rathod and Mr. Naik, both from the Lambani community, asked the government to distribute copies of the report to all the 101 sub-castes and other stakeholders, and invite objections.

The cabinet sub-committee should conduct a study on the educational, employment and other conditions of the SCs, besides making a house-to-house study of the living conditions of the 101 sub-castes.

Don’t drop any caste

Referring to the letter State Government had received from the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in 2020, the Congress legislators said the State Government should make it clear to the commission that there is no proposal to drop any caste from the list of SCs in Karnataka.

The legislators also urged the State Government to make public the caste census conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission in 2015.