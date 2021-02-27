Karnataka Legislative Council prescribes dress code for staff

The Legislative Council has prescribed a dress code for its staff and also restricted their movement along the corridors of the State Secretariat.

According to a circular issued on Saturday, all Group ‘D’ employees will have a dress code — white for men and maroon for women. This will come into effect from March 15. Drivers too will have to report to work wearing the prescribed uniforms.

To curb absenteeism, a biometric system of attendance will also be started from March 1.

The circular stated that forming groups, standing in the corridors and talking on phone there would be prohibited. Officers have been asked to maintain movement registers to ensure that loitering during working hours is discouraged.