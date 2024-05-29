ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Legislative Council polls: Congress likely to announce candidates this weekend

Published - May 29, 2024 08:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State Congress is likely to finalise its candidates to biennial elections to 11 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council from the Legislative Assembly constituencies only after holding talks with AICC chief M. Mallikarjun Kharge. The list of candidates is likely to be announced by this weekend.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar left for Delhi on Tuesday to hold talks with Mr. Kharge. However, they were unable to meet Mr. Kharge, as the latter reached Delhi late on Tuesday evening. Both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar held talks with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, sources in the party said.

The party has 136 members in the Assembly and it will ensure the victory of seven candidates.

The last date for filing nominations will be June 3. Nominations will be scrutinised on June 4, while the last date for withdrawal is June 6. The polling will be held on June 13, a notification from the poll panel stated.

