Karnataka Legislative Council polls: Campaign intensifies in South Graduates’ Constituency

Ministers reach out to teachers and recent graduates seeking support

Ministers B.C. Nagesh and S.T. Somashekar campaigning for elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates’ constituency, in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Campaigning has gathered steam for elections to the Legislative Council polls from the South Graduates’ constituency with major political parties reaching out to the voters.

The BJP, which is in the election mode since the polls was announced, intensified its campaigning and on Tuesday, senior party leaders including Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh reached out to the teachers and other registered graduates seeking their support to the party’s candidate M.V. Ravishankar.

Mr. Nagesh who addressed a gathering of teachers at a private educational institution said that the BJP was introducing changes in the system to make it relevant to the present times.

“The progress of a nation depends on the teachers as they mould not only the character of students but it brings about changes in society and ultimately the country and the BJP was striving to resolve issues affecting the teachers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) inaugurated its election office on Monday to streamline the campaigning for the polls and reach out to the registered voters. The party has fielded H.K. Ramu as its candidate and wooed the graduates eligible to exercise their franchise.

Similarly, progressive organisations including the DSS and KRRS are expected to field a joint candidate who will file the nomination papers on Wednesday.

The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has fielded Rafath Ullah Khan, the district president of the party, as its candidate and has stepped up campaigning for his support.