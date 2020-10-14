Karnataka Legislative Council polls: 30 candidates remain in fray

A total number of 30 candidates remain in the fray in the two graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies of the Legislative Council after the final day of withdrawal of nominations.
Karnataka South-East Graduates constituency has the highest number of candidates with 15 in the mix after the withdrawal of three. Karnataka North-East Teachers constituency has the least number of candidates (5). Among the other two, Bangalore Teachers constituency has nine candidates and Karnataka West Graduates constituency has 11 candidates.
The polls will be held on October 28, while the votes will be counted on November 2. The polls have been necessitated by the retirement of R. Chowda Reddy Toopahalli, Sharanappa Mattur, S.V. Sankanur, and Puttanna on June 30.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath