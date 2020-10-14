Karnataka Legislative Council polls: 30 candidates remain in fray

A total number of 30 candidates remain in the fray in the two graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies of the Legislative Council after the final day of withdrawal of nominations.

Karnataka South-East Graduates constituency has the highest number of candidates with 15 in the mix after the withdrawal of three. Karnataka North-East Teachers constituency has the least number of candidates (5). Among the other two, Bangalore Teachers constituency has nine candidates and Karnataka West Graduates constituency has 11 candidates.

The polls will be held on October 28, while the votes will be counted on November 2. The polls have been necessitated by the retirement of R. Chowda Reddy Toopahalli, Sharanappa Mattur, S.V. Sankanur, and Puttanna on June 30.