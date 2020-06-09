Karnataka Legislative Council elections on June 29

NEW DELHI:

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for the elections to seven Karnataka Legislative Council seats, for which polling and counting will be held on June 29.

The ECI said in a statement that the seven seats would be vacated after the members retire on June 30.

After receiving inputs from the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the ECI decided that the notification for the elections would be issued on Thursday, the last date for filing nominations would be June 18, the last date for withdrawal of candidature would be June 22 and polling would be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 29. Votes would be counted at 5pm on June 29.

“Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election. Commission has also directed the Chief Secretary of the State to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections,” the ECI statement said.

The members who will be retiring are Naseer Ahmed, Jayamma, M.C. Venugopal, N.S. Bose Raju, H.M. Revanna, T.A. Sharavana and D.U. Mallikarjuna.