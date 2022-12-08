  1. EPaper
Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman election on December 21

December 08, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government issued a notification on Thursday for holding the election to the post of Chairman of the Legislative Council on December 21, during the winter session of the legislature.

The winter session begins on December 19 in Belagavi.

The post was vacant for the past few months as the former Chairman Basavaraj Horatti quit the JD(S) and joined the BJP. He is frontrunner for the post as the ruling party enjoys comfortable majority (39 members) in the 75-member House.

