Karnataka Legislative Council byelection on February 17

Amid increased lobbying for Cabinet berths, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to witness lobbying for ticket to contest in the byelection to the seat vacated by the Congress’ Rizwan Arshad in the Legislative Council. The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the byelection would be held on February 17.

The seat became vacant after Mr. Arshad was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shivajinagar in the bypolls late last year. The term of the member who will be elected now will be till June 14, 2022. He or she will be elected from among the members of the Legislative Assembly. The last date for filing nomination is February 6.

According to BJP sources, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi is likely to be fielded as the party’s nominee as he has to be elected to one of the Houses within six months after being sworn in as a Minister. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa constituted his Cabinet on August 20. Mr. Savadi has to be elected within February 20. Sources said that while two leaders defeated in the bypolls, A.H. Vishwanath and N. Nagaraju (MTB), were also lobbying for nomination, Mr. Savadi had been promised before the byelections that he would be accommodated in the Council. The BJP had pacified him and given ticket to Mahesh Kumathalli from Athani after he crossed over to the party.