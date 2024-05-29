Karnataka Legislative Assembly entrance to get new look

In a move to beautify the entrance to Karnataka’s Legislative Assembly hall in the Vidhana Soudha, the Assembly Secretariat has begun the process of installing teakwood doors by removing the current iron fenced bars.

Teakwood has been procured from the government-owned Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation (KSFIC) to install new doors at the entrance to the Assembly, from the side of the Kengal Hanumanthaiya statue.

Sources in the Secretariat said KSFIC transported teakwood from Mysuru and carpenters have already begun the work. All wooden works will be completed in a few days and it will provide a new look to the entrance, sources said.

It was during the BJP government’s time that then Speaker K.G. Bopaiah renovated the Assembly hall by undertaking civil, electrical, and installation of audio-video systems. The occasion to undertake the task was the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Legislative Assembly in 2012.

The BJP and the JD(S) are likely to criticise the renovation works undertaken when the State was facing a severe drought.

